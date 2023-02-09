Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily beating out Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LVII opponent Jalen Hurts for Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, is the 10th ever multi-time NFL MVP winner.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson also made history, becoming just the fourth wide receiver to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa unsurprisingly ran away with the Defensive Player of the Year, while Brian Daboll won Coach of the Year following an impressive first season with the New York Giants.

Those were just a handful of the several award winners announced on Thursday. From Offensive Rookie of the Year to Bud Light Celly of the Year, here's a full look at the results for every award:

AP Most Valuable Player

Winner: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Second: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Third: Bills QB Josh Allen

Fourth: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Fifth: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Second: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Third: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Fourth: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Second: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Third: Chiefs DT Chris Jones

AP Coach of the Year

Winner: Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Second: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

Third: Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Winner: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Second: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Third: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Second: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Third: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Second: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Third: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Winner: 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Second: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Third: Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Winner: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner: Ravens DE Calais Campbell

Salute to Service Award

Winner: Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

Best Moment of the Year

Winner: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's one-handed catch

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Air: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Ground: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Angry Run of the Year

Winner: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Winner: Bengals defense's roller coaster celebration

NFL Fan of the Year

Winner: Seahawks fan Larry Bevans