NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, start time, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL offseason has been quiet… too quiet.

By this time last year, we already had a number of major quarterback moves – including Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, Aaron Rodgers’ extension with the Packers and Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz’s trades to the Broncos and Commanders, respectively.

This year, it feels like we’re still waiting for the major dominos to fall. Derek Carr has already signed with the Saints, but Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and others are still waiting for a resolution. Answers should be coming soon, with free agency on the horizon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here’s a full look at the best NFL free agents, plus information on when the period begins, how much cap space teams have and more:

When does NFL free agency start?

Free agency in the NFL will begin immediately when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams will be able to speak with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who were set to become unrestricted free agents. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they couldn’t be officially signed until the new league year.

What is the NFL salary cap in 2023?

The league salary cap for 2023 is set at $224.8 million, a near-$20 million increase from last season. By March 15 – the start of the new league year – all teams must be under the salary cap.

Which NFL teams have the most cap space in 2023?

The NFL salary cap is tricky. Between unguaranteed money, bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams can use to clear cap space if necessary.

As of March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET, here’s a look at the five teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):

Chicago Bears: $95,015,862 Atlanta Falcons: $63,778,944 Houston Texans: $41,259,823 Las Vegas Raiders: $39,714,140 Cincinnati Bengals: $35,547,532

Which NFL teams have the least cap space in 2023?

Here are the five teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-47,957,999 New Orleans Saints: $-24,557,217 Dallas Cowboys: $-18,774,557 Jacksonville Jaguars: $-17,920,512 Buffalo Bills: $-17,741,398

Who are the best NFL free agents for 2023?

There are a number of difference-making free agents, but this class lacks some star power. Here’s a full positional look at the best players set to hit free agency and players who have already signed:

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Saints (from Raiders): 4 years, $150 million

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Jacoby Brissett, Browns

Jameis Winston, Saints

Andy Dalton, Saints

Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins

Tyler Huntley, Ravens

Baker Mayfield, Rams

Gardner Minshew, Eagles

Marcus Mariota, Falcons

Taylor Heinicke, Commanders

Sam Darnold, Panthers

P.J. Walker, Panthers

Mike White, Jets

Joe Flacco, Jets

Cooper Rush, Cowboys

Jarrett Stidham, Raiders

Drew Lock, Seahawks

Mason Rudolph, Steelers

Nick Mullens, Vikings

Running backs

Kareem Hunt, Browns

Jamaal Williams, Lions

Damien Harris, Patriots

Devin Singletary, Bills

David Montgomery, Bears

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

D’Onta Foreman, Panthers

Alexander Mattison, Vikings

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins

Jeff Wilson, Dolphins

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Boston Scott, Eagles

Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs

Ronald Jones, Chiefs

Samaje Perine, Bengals

Justice Hill, Ravens

Kenyan Drake, Ravens

James Robinson, Jets

Wide receivers

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

Robert Woods, Titans

Julio Jones, Buccaneers

Chosen Anderson, Cardinals

Nelson Agholor, Patriots

DJ Chark, Lions

Randall Cobb, Packers

Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons

Sterling Shepard, Giants

Darius Slayton, Giants

Richie James, Giants

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

Mack Hollins, Raiders

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Braxton Berrios, Jets

Jarvis Landry, Browns

Jamison Crowder, Bills

Noah Brown, Cowboys

Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks

Parris Campbell, Colts

Byron Pringle, Bears

N’Keal Harry, Bears

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

Hayden Hurst, Bengals

Robert Tonyan, Packers

Mercedes Lewis, Packers

Austin Hooper, Titans

Geoff Swaim, Titans

Jordan Akins, Texans

Foster Moreau, Raiders

Brock Wright, Lions

Offensive tackles

Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs

Andrew Wylie, Chiefs

Mike McGlinchey, 49ers

Kaleb McGary, Falcons

Isaiah Wynn, Patriots

Taylor Lewan, Titans

Donovan Smith, Buccaneers

George Fant, Jets

Ja’Wuan James, Ravens

Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals

Andre Dillard, Eagles

Jermaine Eluemunor, Raiders

Cameron Erving, Panthers

Offensive guards

Dalton Risner, Broncos

Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

Wes Schweitzer, Commanders

Trai Turner, Commanders

Nate Davis, Titans

Ben Powers, Ravens

Evan Brown, Lions

Justin Pugh, Cardinals

Rodger Saffold, Bills

Matt Pryor, Colts

Centers

Jason Kelce, Eagles

Connor McGovern, Jets

Ethan Pocic, Browns

Jon Feliciano, Giants

Bradley Bozeman, Panthers

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings

EDGE rushers

Marcus Davenport, Saints

Frank Clark, Chiefs

Robert Quinn, Eagles

Brandon Graham, Eagles

Bud Dupree, Titans

Yannick Ngokoue, Colts

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

Samson Ebukam, 49ers

Dawuane Smoot, Jaguars

Arden Key, Jaguars

Rasheem Green, Texans

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Texans

Justin Houston, Ravens

Carlos Dunlap, Chiefs

Dante Fowler, Cowboys

Defensive linemen

Javon Hargrave, Eagles

Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings

Sheldon Rankins, Jets

Poona Ford, Seahawks

Greg Gaines, Rams

A’Shawn Robinson, Rams

Khalen Saunders, Chiefs

Taven Bryan, Browns

Chris Wormley, Steelers

Sky Tuttle, Saints

Linebackers

Lavonte David, Buccaneers

Eric Kendricks, Vikings

TJ Edwards, Eagles

Kyzir White, Eagles

Bobby Okereke, Colts

Devin Bush, Steelers

Kyle Van Noy, Chargers

Jrue Tranquill, Chargers

Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

Rashaan Evans, Falcons

Anthony Walker, Browns

Deion Jones, Browns

Kaden Elliss, Saints

David Long, Titans

Zach Cunningham, Titans

Nicholas Morrow, Bears

Germaine Pratt, Bengals

Cornerbacks

James Bradberry, Eagles

Jamel Dean, Buccaneers

Jonathan Jones, Patriots

Marcus Peters, Ravens

Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars

Anthony Brown, Cowboys

Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers

Cameron Sutton, Steelers

Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders

Troy Hill, Rams

Patrick Peterson, Vikings

Tre Flowers, Bengals

Eli Apple, Bengals

Justin Coleman, Seahawks

Jason Verrett, 49ers

Safeties