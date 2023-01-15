NFL divisional round: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL's elite eight is nearly set.

Seven spots in the divisional round have been determined, with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to wrap up the wild card round on Monday night.

The winner of Cowboys-Buccaneers will travel to San Francisco to play the second-seeded 49ers, who defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, coming off a bye, will host the No. 6 New York Giants, who upset the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In the AFC, the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars, who rallied from 27 points down to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills advanced with a win over the Miami Dolphins and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals edged the Baltimore Ravens, setting up a rematch of the Week 17 game that was canceled after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

What is the schedule for the divisional round?

Here is the full schedule and broadcast info for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs:

Mark your calendars. The Division Round slate is here 🗓 pic.twitter.com/dSKrjfDj8c — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

Saturday, January 21

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, January 22

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys/No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX