NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for international games next regular season. Three of the games will take place in London, while the other two will be held in Germany. There will be no game in Mexico City next season due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

Dates and matchups for the 2023 international contests will be confirmed at a later time.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Bills’ and Titans’ games, while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium for the ninth time.

The Patriots and Chiefs will both play in Germany, though the designated cities will be announced at a later date. The league ventured to Germany for the first time on Nov. 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and it previously announced that both Munich and Frankfurt will host games over the next four years.

Three of the teams set to travel overseas are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Areas program, which grants organizations access to international territories for marketing, commercialization and global brand building. The Jaguars are designated for the United Kingdom, while the Patriots and Chiefs are designated for Germany. The Chiefs are also one of nine teams with Mexico as an International Home Marketing Area.

The Patriots are a perfect 3-0 in international games. Two of those came in London (2009, 2012) and their most recent trip out of the U.S. was to Mexico City in 2017. Next season will mark the first time the Patriots are a designated home team for an international game.

The Chiefs have won both of their international games. They beat the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in 2015 and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca in 2019.

The Bills lost their only game outside of the U.S. and Canada, falling to the Jags in London during the 2015 season.

The Titans are also 0-1 in international games with their defeat coming against the Chargers at Wembley Stadium in 2018.

The Jaguars have the most European experience of any NFL team. They are 4-5 in their nine previous games overseas with each one being played in London.

In 2023, AFC teams will have nine home games and eight road games, while NFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games. Four teams from the conference eligible for a ninth home game are designated to play an international game this year, and next season the AFC will be represented in all five international games.