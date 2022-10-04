Who Will the Padres Face in the National League Wildcard Series?

The San Diego Padres will be in a New York state of mind to begin the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Padres will open the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs by facing the New York Mets in a best of 3-game National League Wildcard series. All 3 games will be played at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Game 1 is Friday in New York, the Mets are expected to start Jacob deGrom on the mound, while the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish. It's a marvelous mound matchup between 2 of baseball's best pitchers for the past few seasons.

DeGrom, who missed substantial time this season due to a shoulder injruy, is 5-4 with a 3.08 era. Darvish is 16-8 with a 3.10 era.

The two teams played 6 times this season, with the Padres winning 4 of the games. San Diego outscored the Mets 36-23 in those 6 games.

San Diego clinched the match up with the Mets by beating the Giants Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Padres pitcher Sean Manaea threw 6 scoreless innings of 1 hit ball and the Padres offense backed their starting pitcher with some early run support.

San Diego scored 1 run in the 3rd inning on a Manny Machado RBI single, then added 4 runs in the 6th inning for a 5-0 lead.

Padre relievers were not as good as Manaea, but they were good enough to hold the lead, allowing 2 runs in the final 3 innings.

Leading 5-2 in the bottom of the 8th, Wil Myers capped the Padres scoring with a solo home run to left center extending the lead to 6-2.

The Padres conclude the regular season Wednesday at Petco Park with a 1:10pm game against the Giants.

