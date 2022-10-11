New Postseason, Same Old Story for Padres Against the Dodgers

The San Diego Padres were hoping for a different trend to start the NLDS against the Los Angles Dodgers. So far, it's just been more of the same.

In the regular season, the Dodgers dominated the Padres, winning 14 of 19 games against and outscoring their National League West division rivals 109-47.

In honor of the baseball excitement this week, NBC 7's Dana Williams decided to take a deep dive into our archive footage to relive the best moments from the Padres' two postseason appearances leading up to the world series in 1984 and 1998.

The Dodger domination continued with a Game 1 victory.

The Dodgers, baseball's best offense, wasted no time getting started against Padre starter Mike Clevinger. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Trae Turner hit a 419-foot homer halfway up the pavilion seats in left field for a 1-0 Dodger lead. Later in the inning, Max Muncy singled in Will Smith for a 2-0 advantage.

The Dodgers tacked on another run in the 3rd as Smith doubled home Turner to make it 3-0. Then Los Angeles knocked Clevinger out of the game with a Gavin Lux RBI double into the corner in right field that put them up 4-0.

Steven Wilson came on in relief, but the Dodgers just kept scoring as an error by 1st baseman Wil Myers allowed another run.

Clevinger's final pitching line was 2.2 innings, 60 pitches, 6 hits and 5 runs (4 earned).

The Padres got on the board in the 5th inning as Myers turned around a Urias pitch for a solo home run to left, trimming the deficit to 5-1. A Trent Grisham ground out plated another run to make it 5-2, then a sac fly by Austin Nola had the Padres back in the game at 5-3 heading into the 6th.

Los Angeles picked Julio Urias to start game 1 over legendary Dodger Clayton Kershaw and that proved to be a smart decision. Urias breezed through the first 3 innings with 4 strikeouts, allowing just one hit.

The two teams resume the series with Game 2 Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Padres will start Yu Darvish in game 2, while the Dodgers counter with Clayton Kershaw. The series shifts to San Diego on Friday for Game 3.