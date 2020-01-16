Odell Beckham Jr

New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr., Following Superdome Incident

A security guard was speaking to a Louisiana State University player when the Cleveland Browns wide receiver allegedly slapped the guard on his backside.

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., following an alleged backside-slapping incident Monday at the college football title game, officials said Thursday.

Beckham is wanted for misdemeanor civil battery after he allegedly slapped a security guard from behind as the agent was having a discussion with a Louisiana State University player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Police received a complaint and video of the incident on Wednesday, according NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

"I have no idea what the nature of the conversation was" between the security guard and player, Scheets told NBC News.

For more read NBCNews.com.

