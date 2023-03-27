New Era unveils 2023 NFL Draft hats for every team, including Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most memorable moments for every player selected in the NFL Draft is getting the hat of your new team and putting it on for the first time.

With each new year brings a new hat, and the official 2023 NFL Draft hats were unveiled Monday by New Era.

Here's a look at the template New Era crafted for 2023:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Built for the bright lights, the Official On-Stage Cap of the NFL Draft sets the tone for the season ahead. Secure now at https://t.co/kUJdBzquAa pic.twitter.com/DUQzbegXTO — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) March 27, 2023

Each team has two versions of the design: snapbacks and baseball caps, both coming in fitted sizes. Each version costs $45.99 before taxes on New Era's official shop.

This year's draft is scheduled to begin April 27 in Kansas City.