Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him.

Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving that featured his voice was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans.

There was a smattering of boos at Barclays Center when Kyrie Irving appeared on the jumbotron before tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/A5tmcoCq6q — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 4, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Irving stunningly requested a trade from Brooklyn on Friday after the two sides reportedly failed to agree to an extension. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that Irving's camp didn't negotiate with the Nets after being offered a deal that was tied to winning a championship. Haynes added that Irving now wouldn't stay with Brooklyn even if he was offered a full max contract.

The Nets have been informed that Irving will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't moved by the trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have emerged as the leading suitors for Irving, per Charania.

Irving was ruled out of Saturday's game with right calf soreness. He did not attend the team's afternoon pregame shootaround.

The Nets have two more games before the trade deadline.