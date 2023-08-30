NCAA

Nebraska volleyball breaks world attendance record for women's sporting event in outdoor match

The Cornhuskers broke the previous world record of 91,648 fans

By Eric Mullin

AP Photo/Eric Olson

It was a record-setting night in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team played in front of a world-record-setting crowd at Memorial Stadium, home of the Cornhuskers' football team. A total of 92,003 fans came out to see the outdoor volleyball match between No. 4 Nebraska and Omaha, breaking the world attendance record for a women's sporting event.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The previous record of 91,648, was set during a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium in 2022. The prior American record for a women's sporting event was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

The Cornhuskers treated the record crowd to a victory in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-13).

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 22 hours ago

Padres fall 6-5 in 10, drop to 0-11 in extra-inning games

Ohio Aug 26

New Year, Same Formula: Aztecs Football Team Rides Defense to Season Opening Win Over Ohio

Why did Nebraska play a volleyball match outside at its football stadium? Well, it started last year when Big Ten rival Wisconsin broke the NCAA regular-season volleyball attendance record with 16,833 fans at a match against Florida. The top two previous record marks were both Nebraska road matches against Creighton.

"Wisconsin, being as competitive as they are, went and took one of our attendance records away," Cornhuskers volleyball coach John Cook told USA TODAY Sports. "So we’re like, ‘How are we going to get it back?’"

The Cornhuskers got it back and then some.

Nebraska sold its allotted 82,900 tickets within a three-day span in April. Memorial Stadium has a listed capacity of 85,458, but that number has been exceeded by several thousands in the past.

The Cornhuskers have won four of their five national titles since Cook took over as head coach in 2000, finishing as the national runner-up three times during that span. Nebraska has sold out 306

This article tagged under:

NCAANebraska
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us