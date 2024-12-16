Pop-Tarts Bowl unveils new trophy with working toaster: Here are all the details

America's favorite bowl game has returned.

It might not be the most prestigious postseason college football game, but there's no doubt that the Pop-Tarts Bowl captured the country's attention last year.

From the Pop-Tart mascot holding a sign that said "Dreams really do come true" to the tasty treat being lowered into a toaster and eaten by players, the first edition of the Pop-Tart Bowl had everything.

Now, it's time for a second go-around. There have already been two mascot flavors added to the mix, and a newly-revealed trophy will allow for maximum snack consumption after the game.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a look at the details for this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl:

Pop-Tarts Bowl toaster trophy

From a distance, the 2024 trophy looks a lot like the 2023 trophy. But when you look at the details, there's one obvious difference: the slots actually function as a toaster!

The two metallic openings on the football trophy were crafted to fit Pop-Tarts. There's a lever on the back of the trophy that can be pulled, which drops the Pop-Tarts into the trophy and toasts them to perfection. The trophy was made possible thanks to a partnership with GE Appliances.

Here's a look at the trophy, which was fittingly hidden in a classic silver Pop-Tarts wrapper:

Florida Citrus Sports The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy was unveiled after being hidden in the classic silver wrapper.

Florida Citrus Sports The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy, which includes a working toaster, will be awarded to the winner of Miami vs. Iowa State.

GE Appliances helped turn the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy into a working toaster.

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl date and location

The game is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida.

Camping World Stadium, which has hosted the NFL Pro Bowl five times, will be the site for the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Who is playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Two star-studded ranked teams will face off in the Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Miami (Florida).

The Cyclones are led by a pair of 1,000-yard senior wide receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. On the other side, the Hurricanes will have Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward at quarterback for the final time before he enters the 2025 NFL Draft.

How to watch the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will air on ABC, with a streaming option available on ESPN+.

Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline) will be on the call.

History of the Pop-Tarts Bowl

While this is just the second year of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, this game dates back to 1990.

It started as the Blockbuster Bowl from 1990 to 1993, but it has gone through a number of sponsorship changes before Pop-Tarts took over in 2023. Here's the full naming history:

Blockbuster Bowl: 1990-93

Carquest Bowl: 1994-97

MicronPC Bowl: 1998

MicronPC.com Bowl: 1999-2000

Tangerine Bowl: 2001-2003

Camps Sports Bowl: 2004-11

Russell Athletic Bowl: 2012-16

Camping World Bowl: 2017-19

Cheez-It Bowl: 2020-22

Pop-Tarts Bowl: 2023-present

Several big names have been named MVP of this bowl, including Philip Rivers (2000 and 2003), Russell Wilson (2010), Teddy Bridgewater (2013) and Mason Rudolph (2017). Last year's MVP was Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.

Florida State has won this bowl the most times, going a perfect 4-0 in its appearances. Miami leads all programs with six appearances, and a seventh is on tap for 2024 as it looks for its fourth win. Iowa State, meanwhile, is 0-2 in its two prior appearances.