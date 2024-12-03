The College Football Playoff is bigger than ever this season.

The number of teams that will have a chance to compete for the national championship has been tripled compared to previous years, with the field expanding from four to 12 for 2024-25.

More teams means more playoff battles, which will include a mix of big-time bowl games and on-campus showdowns.

So, as conference championship games approach, when will the playoff field be revealed? And when will the CFP action get underway?

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

From the schedule to the format and more, here's what to know about the College Football Playoff:

How many teams make the College Football Playoff?

The CFP will feature a field of 12 teams.

When will the College Football Playoff teams be announced?

The full field will be unveiled during an ESPN selection show on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

How does the College Football Playoff work?

The CFP is debuting a 5-7 format where the five highest-ranked conference champions, according to the selection committee, earn automatic bids to the postseason competition. The next seven highest-ranked teams then receive the remaining bids.

Once the 12-team field is set, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded No. 1 to No. 4 followed by the rest of the field from No. 5 to No. 12. So while the five highest-ranked conference champions get an automatic bid, the No. 5 seed could go to a non-conference champion or independent program.

How many teams get a bye in the College Football playoff?

Only the top four teams receive a bye to the quarterfinals. The other eight teams will compete in a first round where the higher seed gets home-field advantage -- a new twist to the CFP.

When does the College Football Playoff start?

The first CFP game will be played on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. The rest of the first-round contests will be played on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Does the College Football Playoff reseed?

There is no reseeding in the CFP, which will follow a bracket format. That means the No. 1 seed will draw the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup, regardless of the other first-round results.

What bowls are part of the College Football Playoff?

Bowl games will be incorporated beginning in the quarterfinal round with the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

The semifinal round will then feature the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

What is the College Football Playoff schedule?

Here's a full look at the schedule for the first three CFP rounds, via the NCAA (all times Eastern):

First round

Game 1: Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Dec. 21, 12 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m.

Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

When is the college football national championship game?

The last two teams standing in the CFP will square off for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the college football national championship game being played?

The national championship game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.