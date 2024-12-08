College Football Playoff bracket revealed: Here are all the matchups

The first expanded College Football Playoff bracket has been set.

After a busy weekend of conference championship games, its time to move on to the postseason. The full bracket was officially revealed on Sunday with 12 teams now vying for the national championship.

Oregon, as expected, claimed the top overall seed as the nation's only undefeated team and Big Ten champion. Georgia (SEC), Arizona State (Big 12) and Clemson (ACC) earned the other automatic bids as the power conference champions.

So, how does the bracket look? Which teams were granted at-large bids, and which teams were snubbed? Here's a full look at the CFP field:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

College Football Playoff bracket reveal

It's not as big as March Madness, but college football will have its first version of an expanded postseason tournament this year. Twelve teams were selected, with the top four seeds getting byes to the quarterfinals while the other eight battle it out in the first round.

Here is the seeding for the 2024-25 CFP:

Oregon Ducks, 13-0 (Big Ten champion) Georgia Bulldogs, 11-2 (SEC champion) Boise State Broncos, 12-1 (Mountain West champion) Arizona State Sun Devils, 11-2 (Big 12 champion) Texas Longhorns, 11-2 Penn State Nittany Lions, 11-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 11-1 Ohio State Buckeyes, 10-2 Tennessee Volunteers, 10-2 Indiana Hoosiers, 11-1 SMU Mustangs, 11-2 Clemson Tigers, 10-3 (ACC champion)

THE BRACKET IS SET ✍️



Who are you taking to win the #CFBPlayoff? pic.twitter.com/9BDWwesEVL — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024

College Football Playoff matchups and dates

The tournament kicks off on Dec. 20 when Indiana visits Notre Dame. The first round will continue and conclude and the following day before getting into the quarterfinals and bowl games.

Here's the full schedule for the College Football Playoff:

Round Matchup Date and time Bowl game First round, Game 1 No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET N/A First round, Game 2 No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State Dec. 21, 12 p.m. ET N/A First round, Game 3 No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET N/A First round, Game 4 No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET N/A Quarterfinals Winner of Game 2 vs. Boise State Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET Fiesta Bowl Quarterfinals Winner of Game 3 vs. Arizona State Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET Peach Bowl Quarterfinals Winner of Game 4 vs. Oregon Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET Rose Bowl Quarterfinals Winner of Game 1 vs. Georgia Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET Sugar Bowl Semifinals TBD Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET Orange Bowl Semifinals TBD Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET Cotton Bowl Classic Championship TBD Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET National Championship

College Football Playoff first teams out

While the field was expanded from four teams to 12 this season, there are obviously still some programs who were left disappointed. Here are the top teams that did not make the playoff: