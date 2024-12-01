2024 ACC Championship Game preview: How to watch, host city, matchup and more

The ACC title is up for grabs.

With the 2024 college football regular season now completed, it's time to decide who will make the playoffs and who will play in what bowl games.

There will be a new champion in the ACC this year, with both participating teams having missed the title game last year. On one side is the winningest program in the conference's recent history, while the other is a team that just joined the ACC in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 ACC Championship Game:

Who is in the 2024 ACC Championship Game?

SMU clinched its spot in the game for the first time in its first season in the ACC. The 11-1 Mustangs were a perfect 8-0 in conference play, culminating in a blowout win over California to close out the regular season.

Clemson is back in the ACC title game for the eighth time in the last 10 years after going 7-1 in the conference this season. The 9-3 Tigers lost their regular season finale against South Carolina in a non-conference rivalry game, but clinched a spot in the title game after Miami lost to Syracuse.

Where is the 2024 ACC Championship Game?

The game will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the eighth straight year and 14th time ever.

When is the 2024 ACC Championship Game?

The annual title game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 ACC Championship Game

The game will air on ABC with a streaming option on ESPN.

Which team has won the most ACC Championship Games?

Clemson has the most wins (8) and appearances (10) in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tigers will make their 11th appearance in 2024, which is five more than Florida State and Virginia Tech. Florida State has five wins after raising the trophy last year.