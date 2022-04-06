NBC Sports, MLB Partner for Exclusive Sunday Morning Games on Peacock

NBC Sports, MLB partner for exclusive Sunday games on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports and MLB are broadcasting partners once again.
Starting on May 8, one live game each Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The first six weeks will featured a first pitch at 11:30 a.m. ET, while the final 12 weeks will begin at noon ET. NBC Sports will produce the broadcast, with pregame and postgame shows on Peacock.
NBC and MLB have a longstanding relationship taking back to 1947, when NBC first broadcasted the World Series. The network has televised 39 World Series, more than any other company. MLB announced the news with a nostalgic video:
“We are excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball, which will exclusively offer Peacock subscribers a premium property in a unique time slot for the sport, while continuing NBC Sports’ rich baseball history,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, in a press release.
The Sunday morning baseball will begin when the Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 8. Here's the full schedule for Peacock's 2022 Sunday games:
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|May 8
|11:30 a.m. ET
|Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
|May 15
|11:30 a.m. ET
|San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
|May 22
|11:30 a.m. ET
|St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
|May 29
|11:30 a.m. ET
|San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
|June 5
|11:30 a.m. ET
|Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
|June 12
|11:30 a.m. ET
|Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
|June 19
|Noon ET
|Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
|June 26
|Noon ET
|New York Mets at Miami Marlins
|July 3
|Noon ET
|Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
|July 10
|Noon ET
|Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
|July 17
|Noon ET
|Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
|July 24
|Noon ET
|Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
|July 31
|Noon ET
|Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
|August 7
|Noon ET
|Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
|August 14
|Noon ET
|San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
|August 21
|Noon ET
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|August 28
|Noon ET
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
|September 4
|Noon ET
|Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates