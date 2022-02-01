NFL Draught Story: Tom Brady, Beers & Buffalo

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has formally announced his retirement, NBC 7 asked its football analyst Rich Ohrnberger to share a memorable moment with the GOAT — Ed.

Tom Brady is known for winning: Seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, 18 division titles.



Brady just wins — except, that one time he lost to Rich Ohrnberger.

Ohrnberger was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick by the New England Patriots. As an offensive lineman from 2009-11 in New England, he was hardly the face of the franchise, but one time he did face off against the face of the franchise and the little-known lineman beat the most famous player in NFL history.

Remember, this is before Brady was on his strict TB12 regiment, way before avocado ice cream.

On Dec. 26, 2010, the Patriots beat the Bills in Buffalo, 34-3, to clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

After the game, the Patriots couldn't fly out of Buffalo because of a blizzard, and the wicked weather led to all hotels in Buffalo being booked, so the Patriots took a bus down to Rochester, N.Y., to spend the night.

According to Ohrnberger, the offensive lineman descended on a BBQ and beer joint called Dinosaur B-B-Que.

"Great food, great wings, great ribs and, of course, we were knocking back some pitchers of beer," Ohrnberger recalled.

Within an hour or two of being there, many pitchers of beer had been consumed and the challenges began. In addition to being a skilled blocker, Ohrnberger is also skilled at chugging beers.

"I can throw down a beer in nanoseconds," the lineman said

After winning a few challenges, Ohrnberger recalls with a smile, "I'm at the top of the mountaintop. Nobody can beat me."

Then, fellow offensive lineman Matt Light began talking about Brady and his ability to chug beers. Eventually, Ohrnberger's QB walked into Dinosaur B-B-Que and sat down with his linemen. According to Ohrnberger, he and Brady locked eyes, beers were poured and bottoms up!

"All I got to say is: One person left with an empty glass that night," Ohrnberger said.

That one person and that empty glass belonged to Ohrnberger.

Thirteen years later, Ohrnberger still smiles as he says "I beat Brady!"

"It was an awesome moment," said Ohrnberger, adding that the fact Brady came out and had beers, ribs and wings with his lineman was something he will always remember: "It's one of my fondest memories, and one that I'll always cherish."

So, Tom Brady beat just about everyone and every team during his 22-year NFL career, but he couldn't beat Rich Ohrnberger at chugging beers.