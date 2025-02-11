NBA

Where to watch Luka Dončić's expected Lakers debut vs. Jazz

Dončić is set to play his first game in the purple and gold Monday.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Luka Dončić has arrived.

Following his blockbuster acquisition from the Dallas Mavericks, Dončić is expected to suit up for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz after dealing with a calf strain.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Los Angeles Lakers will be at home and there are special festivities planned, such as fans receiving a yellow Lakers Dončić jersey with No. 77 on the back. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is also planning to be in attendance.

So, how can you tune into Dončić's Lakers debut? Here's what to know:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

When is Luka Dončić's Lakers debut?

Dončić is set to make his Lakers debut on Monday, Feb. 10 against the Jazz.

What time is Luka Dončić's Lakers debut?

NBA

NBA 14 hours ago

‘It was a fantastic ride': Hubie Brown broadcasts final NBA game at 91

NBA Feb 6

NBA All-Star teams revealed: LeBron James, Anthony Davis reunited in new format

Tipoff time from Crypto.com Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch Luka Dončić's Lakers debut on TV

Dončić's debut will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to stream Luka Dončić's Lakers debut online

Dončić's debut will be available to stream on ESPN+, Disney+ and the ESPN mobile app.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline finally came to a close on Thursday. Here’s a recap of all the movement within the league and, yes, it was wild.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us