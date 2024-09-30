Victor Wembanyama weighs how much now?

With NBA media days kicking off around the league, the San Antonio Spurs welcomed back its players to prepare for the upcoming season.

That included Wembanyama, who is entering what is a highly anticipated sophomore season following a Rookie of the Year opening campaign, along with making the All-Defensive First Team. The French star will be joined by veteran Chris Paul as they look to make a playoff push out West.

So, how much does Wembanyama weigh? The numbers appear stunning:

How much does Victor Wembanyama weigh?

The Spurs are listing Wembanyama at 235 pounds entering his second season. For comparison's sake, he entered the league at 210 pounds.

What is Victor Wembanyama's height?

Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-3 entering his second year. He was listed at 7-foot-4 last season, but it's unclear if that measurement is with or without shoes.

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama is 20 years old. He was born on Jan. 4, 2004.

Where is Wembanyama from originally?

Wembanyama was born in Le Chesnay, a commune west of Paris. His mother is French and his father is of Congolese origin.

Victor Wembanyama rookie stats

En route to winning Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama started in all 71 games he played in, logging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals on a 47/33/80 shooting split on 17/6/5 volume.