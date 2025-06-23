Thunder-Pacers Game 7 draws largest NBA Finals audience in six years

Oklahoma City's 103-91 victory over Indiana in Game 7 was the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years.

Sunday night's game averaged 16.53 million on ABC and ESPN+ according to preliminary ratings data from Nielsen. The audience peaked at 19.28 million during the second half (9:45-10 p.m. EDT).

It is the first time since Toronto wrapped up its title in Game 6 against Golden State in 2019 (18.34 million) that the finals have had an audience over 16 million. The last Game 7, when Cleveland beat Golden State in 2016, averaged 31.02 million.

The seven-game series averaged 10.27 million, down from the 11.31 million average for Boston's victory over Dallas in five games last year.

The seven games were the most-watched television broadcasts since the first week of May.

ESPN and ABC averaged 6.12 million for the 34 games they carried during the playoffs, a 10% increase over last year.