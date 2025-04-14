The Phoenix Suns are once again looking for a new head coach.

Mike Budenholzer was fired on Monday following a 36-46 season in which the Suns finished 11th in the Western Conference, missing the Play-In Tournament by three games.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported news of the firing and the team later confirmed the decision.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns' statement read. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

This is the third straight year that the Suns have fired their head coach, with Monty Williams canned in 2023 and Frank Vogel let go in 2024. Phoenix won 45 games in 2022-23, then 49 games in 2023-24 before regressing this season to 36.

Budenholzer's team was third-worst on defense in the NBA and went just 10-18 after the All-Star break as the squad plummeted out of contention.

The Suns have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA, led by a trio of stars in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The experiment of adding Durant and Beal hasn't worked out for new owner Mat Ishbia, as the team has gone downhill since losing in the 2021 NBA Finals -- ironically to Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks.

Booker, Durant and Beal -- who make more than $50 million each annually -- are all under contract for next season. Other players on the books include Cody Martin, Nick Richards, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.

