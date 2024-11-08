‘A GOAT, a Bear, and a Bull': Mascot welcomes Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens to Chicago Bulls game

More gold has been draped around the neck of Simone Biles.

But this wasn't an Olympic medal. It was a gold chain featuring a Benny the Bull pendant.

The legendary gymnast attended the Chicago Bulls game with her husband, Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears, on Thursday at the United Center. The two received a warm welcome from the team's mascot, who gave them customized Bulls jerseys and some bling.

"a GOAT, a Bear, and a Bull," Benny the Bull posted on social media with video of their interaction.

Biles is a three-time Olympian with 11 medals, including seven gold. She has attended multiple Bears games this season to support Owens, a safety who signed with the team earlier this year.

The two sat courtside on Thursday, with Biles sporting knee-high red boots, to watch the Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

We got a GOAT and a Bear in the house 🐻🥇 pic.twitter.com/rY1hxJMhoU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 8, 2024

