What is the NBA record for largest margin of victory?

It was one of those nights that led fans to wonder if the scoreboard was broken.

The Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday nearly became one of the rare NBA teams to lose by 60 or more points, suffering one of the most lopsided losses in league history, per Statmuse.

The Nets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-67, trailing by as many as 64 points in the fourth quarter. For the Clippers, it was the largest margin of victory in franchise history, topping their 50-point victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022. For the Nets, it was their worst loss in franchise history, eclipsing a 52-point defeat to the Houston Rockets in 1978.

The rout also tied for the 10th most lopsided regular-season final margin in league history.

Only nine NBA teams have lost by 60 or more points in the regular season. Just one has lost by more than 70: the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lost by 73 points to the Memphis Grizzlies in a 152-79 rout back in 2021.

Two years later, the Thunder flirted with breaking that record...but this time, they were on the winning side. The Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77, a 62-point win that tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in NBA regular-season history.

The 62-point loss for the Blazers amazingly was not their worst loss in franchise history, having lost by 65 points in a 124-59 rout by the Indiana Pacers in 1998. The Blazers became the first team in league history to lose multiple games by 60 or more points. Later in the 2024 season, the Blazers again lost by 60 points, falling 142-82 to the Miami Heat, becoming the first team to lost by 60 or more points twice in the same season.

The Nets fell one point shy of joining them in the NBA's 60-point club.

Here's a look at the biggest blowouts in NBA regular-season history.

What is the biggest blowout in NBA history?

73 -- Memphis Grizzlies 152, Oklahoma City Thunder 79 (Dec. 2, 2021)

68 -- Cleveland Cavaliers 148, Miami Heat 80 (Dec. 17, 1991)

65 -- Indiana Pacers 124, Portland Trail Blazers 59 (Feb. 27, 1998)

63 -- Los Angeles Lakers 162, Golden State Warriors 99 (March 19, 1972)

62 -- Oklahoma City Thunder 139, Portland Trail Blazers 77 (Jan. 11, 2024)

62 -- Golden State Warriors 153, Sacramento Kings 91 (Nov. 2, 1991)

62 -- Syracuse Nationals 162, New York Knicks 100 (Dec. 25, 1960)

61 -- Charlotte Hornets 140, Memphis Grizzlies 79 (March 22, 2018)

60 -- Miami Heat 142, Portland Trail Blazers 82 (March 29, 2024)

59 -- Los Angeles Clippers 126, Brooklyn Nets 67 (Jan. 15, 2025)

59 -- Milwaukee Bucks 143, Detroit Pistons 84 (Dec. 26, 1978)

59 -- Golden State Warriors 150, Indiana Pacers 91 (March 19, 1977)

