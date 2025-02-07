Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have made their picks.

This year's 2025 NBA All-Star Game format is different than year's past. Instead of East vs. West or two team captains drafting their teams, it will instead feature a mini tournament comprising four teams each with eight players.

Three of those teams will be led by Shaq, Chuck and Kenny, who drafted their respective squads on Thursday. The fourth team will be the winners of the Rising Stars event held on Feb. 14.

The four teams will play two semifinal games, with the winners facing off for the championship. Each team will need to score at least 40 or more points to win the games.

Here's how each team shapes up:

Team Shaq

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

The All-Star game is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

