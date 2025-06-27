Masai Ujiri out as Raptors president and vice chairman after 13 years with team

The Toronto Raptors had a major shakeup in their front office just one day after the 2025 NBA Draft concluded.

The franchise parted ways with president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri, who spent 13 years with the organization.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"During his 13 seasons with the Raptors, Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it," Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "He brought an NBA championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city, and ourselves. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him and his family the very best."

Ujiri, 54, joined the Raptors in 2013 as executive vice president and general manager. He was promoted to team president in 2016 and surrendered his responsibilities as GM in 2017. He was entering the final year of his contract with the Raptors.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In his role, Ujiri helped guide the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history in 2019 by swinging a trade for Kawhi Leonard in July 2018.

While Leonard only stayed in Toronto for one season, he made it count. The Raptors made their first NBA Finals in 2018-19 and defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to cement their first and only title.

The Raptors have only made the playoffs twice since Leonard left in July 2019 to join the LA Clippers in free agency. The team finished 30-52 in 2024-25, missing out on the NBA Play-In Tournament. It landed the No. 9 pick in the draft and used it on South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles.

The Raptors said their search for Ujiri's replacement will begin immediately. Other key front office personnel will stay in place, with GM Bobby Webster getting a contract extension.

"We are confident that the Raptors organization, under the guidance of Bobby and his team, is in a great place," Pelley said. "They have a plan in place for next season and beyond as the team continues its rebuild, and we have confidence in their ability to execute and ultimately, to excel."

As expected, Cooper Flagg went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. The 76ers drafted Baylor's VJ Edgecombe third overall. Here's how the rest of the 2025 NBA Draft top 10 played out.