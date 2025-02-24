Luka vs. Dallas: How to watch former Mavs star face his old team for first time as a Laker

Luka Dončić will face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since his stunning departure when the Los Angeles Lakers host his former team on Tuesday.

The matchup marks Dončić’s first opportunity to play against the franchise that drafted him in 2018 and where he became a five-time All-Star. The Mavericks traded him to the Lakers on Feb. 2 in a blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, shaking up both teams’ futures and sending fans into protest mode.

Dončić admitted he was surprised by the trade but has embraced his new role alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles. In his Lakers debut on Feb. 10, he contributed 14 points and four assists in 23 minutes during a 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz.

On Saturday, in the game against the Denver Nuggets, Dončić scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out seven assists and stole four passes while leading the Lakers to a 123-100 wipeout of the Nuggets, who had won nine consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Davis' time with the Mavericks got off to a promising start, though an adductor injury in his first game on Feb. 8 has sidelined him for multiple weeks. Before exiting, he recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the first half against Houston.

For Dončić, Tuesday’s game will be about more than just basketball — it will be the first time he shares the court with his former teammates, who he played alongside for nearly six seasons. While he now wears purple and gold, all eyes will be on his performance against the team he once led.

How to watch the Mavericks vs. Lakers game

The Lakers will host the Mavericks on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT and will be televised nationally on TNT.

It will also be available for streaming on the TNT app and Max with the B/R Sports add-on.