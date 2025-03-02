Warriors' Jimmy Butler facing lawsuit for unpaid rent, property damage in Miami

Warriors star Jimmy Butler is facing legal trouble off the court.

Golden State's newly acquired veteran forward is being sued by South Florida company Five Star Marketing and Promotions, Inc. in the 11th Circuit Court in Florida for allegedly failing to pay $260,000 in rent and leaving behind more than $127,000 in damages to a luxury home he leased in Miami Beach, Florida.

The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 26, three weeks after Butler was traded from the Miami Heat to the Warriors.

According to legal documents first obtained by Local 10 News on Thursday, the lawsuit alleges that Butler remained in the Miami Beach home two months past his lease expiration in August 2024, and according to the lease, would owe double the rent, which would be $130,000 per month, if he stayed past the agreed terms.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The lawsuit also alleges that Butler caused $125,000 in damages ($127,282 to repair), including mold issues, damaged drywall and flooring, an unmaintained pool, and a malfunctioning HVAC system and that the NBA star, through his "chief of staff" also changed the locks and denied the property owner access for inspections.

In total, Five Star is suing Butler for $257,282, which includes the two months rent and the damages, minus the $130,000 security deposit, which Five Star is legally entitled to apply to his outstanding balance.

Butler has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, and according to the Miami-Dade County circuit court, there is no hearing date scheduled yet.