How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend: Tournament, slam dunk contest and more

NBA All-Star Weekend is here.

The festivities will include the usual events, such as the slam dunk contest, 3-point competition and Rising Stars, among others.

There will feature a revamped version of the All-Star game on Sunday. Instead of two captains drafting a team or East vs. West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley drafted three different teams.

Those teams, along with the Rising Stars winner, will compete in a four-team mini tournament to see which group triumphs.

Here's everything to know to watch the events:

When is NBA All-Star Weekend?

The festivities will begin Friday, Feb. 14, and run through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Where is NBA All-Star Weekend?

Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, is the host venue.

Where to watch, stream NBA All-Star Weekend events

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of where to watch the key events:

Friday, Feb. 14

All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Rising Stars Games 1-3: 9:15 p.m. ET-10:35 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 15

HBCU Classic: 5 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Skills challenge: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Dunk contest: After skills challenge (TNT)

3-point contest: After dunk contest (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 16

All-Star tournament games 1-3: 8:20 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET (TNT)

NBA skills challenge participants 2025

These four teams will square off to start Saturday:

Team Cavs: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley

Team Rooks: Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

Team Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul

Team Warriors: Draymond Green, Moses Moody

NBA dunk contest participants 2025

These four athletes will look to put on a show, with Mac McClung returning as the two-time defending champ:

Mac McClung, Orlando Magic G League

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Andre Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

NBA 3-point contest participants 2025

These eight shooters will look to light up the court, including two-time defending champ Damian Lillard:

Who are the 2025 NBA All Stars?

Here's how Team Shaq, Kenny and Chuck drafted their squads for the revamped tournament:

Team Shaq

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (replacing Anthony Davis)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reportedly has decided to forgo a shooting competition at NBA All-Star weekend in favor of making her contest debut at the WNBA All-Star festivities.