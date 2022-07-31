NBA world pays tribute to Bill Russell after Celtics legend's death at age 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The basketball world has lost one of its most cherished members.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away peacefully Sunday at age 88.

Russell is the most accomplished player in NBA history. His legendary Hall of Fame resume includes a record 11 championships, along with five league MVP awards, a 10-0 record in Game 7s and 11 All-NBA selections, among many other honors.

Russell also was the first Black head coach in league history and won his last two titles with the Celtics as player/coach in 1968 and 1969.

Off the court, Russell made a tremendous impact as a civil rights icon, always fighting for racial equality and social justice. Wherever he went, Russell strived to make the United States a better place.

The NBA community shared many tributes to Russell on social media after news of his death was announced. Here's a sampling of those messages. To read tributes from Celtics players and legends, click here.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/3BcZDnKjxK — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

The world lost a legend with the passing of Bill Russell. His impact on basketball and society will not be forgotten. He handled every adversity with dignity and grace, and walked away a champion. My condolences to his family and those blessed enough to call him a friend. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) July 31, 2022

The definition of champion, on and off the court. Thank you for everything, Bill. pic.twitter.com/tB5nLoslSF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. 🤴🏿💫 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022

This is a teary-eyed Sunday knowing that we lost a legendary human being @RealBillRussell His dedication to civil-rights, human-rights and the sport of basketball puts him beyond legendary status. That smile will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fmZSmFVkqp — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) July 31, 2022

RIP Mr. Bill Russell.

A TRUE hero… pic.twitter.com/Eegq3wLhfC — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 31, 2022

11X NBA CHAMPION. Rest easy 🐐 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 31, 2022

RIP to the Legend Bill Russell — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022

RIP BILL RUSSELL pic.twitter.com/vzhaIQG2ZH — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) July 31, 2022

Man… Bill Russell.



One of the most important athletes who ever lived. And one of the greatest. RIP. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 31, 2022