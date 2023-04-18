NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul ending 'Scott Foster curse' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Paul finally broke a long playoff streak on Tuesday.

No, not winning his first career NBA title. Instead, the Phoenix Suns star finally ended a 13-playoff-game losing streak after a 123-109 win in Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series.

Thirteen games to what exactly? Well, in the last 13 games with referee Scott Foster officiating, Paul has lost each one -- until Tuesday.

Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. pic.twitter.com/F2mbYtf46l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2023

Though Paul said in his postgame presser he "ain't notice" the streak had ended, NBA Twitter definitely did.

Here are some of the best reactions to Paul ending the streak, with him logging 16 points and eight assists to help close Game 2 at home:

Scott foster watching CP3 close out a playoff game pic.twitter.com/YMKLK3K9og — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) April 19, 2023

Chris Paul in the final 3 minutes:



— Mid-range jumper

— Steal on Westbrook

— Assist to Ayton

— Mid-range jumper



Ends the Scott Foster curse. pic.twitter.com/jmyLfTdBOS — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2023

Scott Foster's decade-long Linsanity run is over — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 19, 2023

CHRIS PAUL HAS FINALLY DEFEATED SCOTT FOSTER.

pic.twitter.com/9snhOkrIKk — PHNX Sports (@PHNX_Sports) April 19, 2023

chris paul-scott foster jersey swap after the game: pic.twitter.com/x1RZtyOqg1 — alex (@steven_lebron) April 19, 2023

cp3 beat the clippers, scott foster and the injury bug in the same game. generational stuff from the point god. https://t.co/uAUenebwLO — Dan Favale (@danfavale) April 19, 2023

chris paul finally winning a scott foster game

pic.twitter.com/XI8r8ebTMc — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 19, 2023

SCOTT FOSTER GOES DOWN SWINGING — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) April 19, 2023

It's not yet clear when the next installment of Paul vs. Foster will be, but Game 3 between the Suns and Clippers in Los Angeles is slated for Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. PT.