NBA Twitter Has Mixed Reactions to Reported Possible All-Star Game Change

NBA Twitter has mixed reactions to reported possible ASG change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
There could be changes coming to the NBA All-Star Game format.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported on Friday, citing sources, that the NBA is considering going back to an Eastern versus Western Conference All-Star Game format to replace the player draft.
The report adds that the league and NBPA "agreed in recent months to have talks about increased competitiveness in the All-Star Game as part of a new collective bargaining agreement" and that changes could go into effect for next season's All-Star Game in Indianapolis.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
The All-Star Game featured an East-West format since the event debuted in 1951 up until 2017. The 2018 All-Star Game saw the introduction of the player draft, where the top fan-vote-getter from each conference picked their own team from the pool of All-Stars. The draft was initially held weeks in advance, but this year it took place the same night as the All-Star Game.
A potential return to the traditional East-West format sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some were excited and had feelings of nostalgia.
SportsWrap
The top sports headlines of the day
There were even suggestions to make the game determine home-court advantage in the Finals, similar to what MLB used to do.
Others, however, are skeptical that the possible tweak will lead to an improved game.