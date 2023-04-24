NBA Playoffs

NBA Suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for Altercation With Ref After Loss to Celtics

Murray has been the Hawks' second-leading scorer in their series against Boston

By Eric Mullin

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 vs. C's after ref altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Hawks will have to fight to keep their season alive without one of their best players.

Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game by the NBA for "making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing" a referee following Atlanta's Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, the league announced on Monday.

As the final horn sounded at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Murray appeared to intentionally bump into official Gediminas Petraitis before saying something right in his face. A visibly frustrated Murray then had more words for Petraitis after walking away.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The incident was captured on video.

Murray has been Atlanta's second-leading scorer behind Trae Young in the first-round series, averaging 25.3 points along with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB Apr 23

Yu Darvish Leaves Padres Win Over Diamondbacks Early … But, Good News on the All-Star

MLB Apr 22

Tatis Jr. Hits 1st Home Run in 569 Days in Musgrove's Return … Oh, and the Padres Win

But the Hawks won't have him at their disposal as they head to Boston for Tuesday's Game 5 down 3-1.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBABoston CelticsAtlanta Hawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us