NBA Rumors: How Jaylen Brown Feels About Celtics Amid Trade Rumors

A report surfaced early Monday morning that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets in a potential trade package that would send Kevin Durant to Boston.

A few hours later, Brown tweeted the following:

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

Those two developments have led some to wonder whether Brown is upset about the Celtics reportedly exploring trading him and ponder if the 25-year-old views Boston as his long-term home.

The Boston Herald's Mark Murphy provided insight into Brown's mindset via a source after Brown's tweet.

Source on Jaylen Brown's reaction to trade rumors: "He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. ... Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is." https://t.co/bNV0y6U9Zw — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 25, 2022

"(Brown) loves it in Boston," the source told Murphy. "He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. ... Like Kawhi (Leonard), AD (Anthony Davis) and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is."

Brown repeatedly expressed his commitment to the Celtics during the 2021-22 season while downplaying speculation that he and Jayson Tatum couldn't coexist. Tatum and Brown helped lead Boston to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which is evidence that the two work very well with each other and the rest of the team's young core.

It's understandable why Brown would be peeved about hearing his name in trade talks, especially with the Celtics expected to contend for a title again next season after adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

But Murphy's report suggests Brown is on board if the C's keep him around. He's under contract through the 2023-24 season, as well, so unless Brad Stevens pulls off a blockbuster, expect at least two more seasons if Brown in a Celtics uniform.