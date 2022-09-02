Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Diagnosed With Torn ACL

Report: Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danilo Gallinari's left knee injury is more serious than the Boston Celtics thought.

The Italian forward, who signed a two-year contract with Boston during the offseason, has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The injury originally was thought to be a torn meniscus, but the team said further evaluation found it was a torn ACL, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gallinari also tore the ACL in his left knee in 2013.

Gallinari suffered the injury while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The Celtics signed Gallinari to provide much-needed scoring off the bench. The 34-year-old averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Atlanta Hawks last season while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

With Gallinari presumably out for the season, the C's should be on the lookout for a replacement. According to reports, the team has considered veteran forward Carmelo Anthony as an option.

The Celtics will begin their 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.