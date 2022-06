Schedule Announced for 2022 NBA Summer League

NBA announces schedule for 2022 summer league originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Almost time for some summer ball.

The NBA on Monday announced the schedule for the 75-game summer league, which tips off July 7 in Las Vegas. The slate begins with a matchup between teams owning two of the top-three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft as the Orlando Magic, who have the first pick, take on the Houston Rockets, who have the third pick, at 10 p.m. ET. Capping the opening-night doubleheader will be the Detroit Pistons against the Portland Trail Blazers at midnight ET.

All 30 teams will play five games in summer league, with games played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada. All games will be televised on the ESPN networks or NBA TV.

The first four games for each team have been announced. After those games are completed, the league will seed all 30 teams and schedule a fifth game for each. The top two seeds will play in the championship game on Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. All other teams will play their final game on either July 16 or July 17.

Here is the full schedule for each team's first four games of summer league:

July 7

Houston vs. Orlando 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Portland vs. Detroit, 12 a.m. ET, ESPN

July 8

Dallas vs. Chicago, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

San Antonio vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Charlotte vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Golden State vs. New York, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Denver vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

July 9

Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Orlando vs. Sacramento 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Detroit vs. Washington, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

New Orleans vs. Portland, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

July 10

Indiana vs. Sacramento, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Chicago vs. New York, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Washington vs. Phoenix, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Denver vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Golden State vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Memphis, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

July 11

New Orleans vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Houston vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Milwaukee vs. Boston, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dallas vs. Utah, 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

New York vs. Portland, 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

July 12

Chicago vs. Toronto, 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Atlanta vs. Miami, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Boston vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Detroit vs. Indiana, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Phoenix vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

L.A. Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 11 p.m. ET, NBA TV

July 13

Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Washington vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Toronto vs. Utah, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Miami vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Denver vs. LA Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

July 14

Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Memphis vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Chicago vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Cleveland vs. Detroit, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Dallas vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

New York vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Portland vs. Houston, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

July 15

LA Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2