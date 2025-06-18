NASCAR

NASCAR in Pocono: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions for the Tricky Triangle

Here's everything you need to know for The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend.

By Logan Reardon

From a road course in Mexico City to the Tricky Triangle in the Poconos.

One week after its trip south of the border, the NASCAR Cup Series is on the move yet again. The world's best stock car drivers will roll into Pocono Raceway for their annual visit to Pennsylvania.

The one-of-a-kind 2.5-mile track offers a distinct challenge, with three unique corners on the triangle-shaped circuit.

So, what's in store for Pocono this year? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for The Great American Getaway 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Pocono?

The Great American Getaway 400 is set for Sunday, June 22, at 2 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 37 drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Pocono

This weekend marks the fifth and final race streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video before TNT takes over.

Adam Alexander (play-by-play), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for Prime, with Danielle Trotta, Carl Edwards and Corey LaJoie providing pre- and post-race coverage.

Here’s the full schedule for Pocono:

Saturday, June 21 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, June 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

Who is racing in Pocono? Here's the entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Pocono — the 36 full-timers, plus one "open" entries.

Brennan Poole, a 34-year-old Xfinity Series regular, will jump up to the Cup Series for his 43rd career start in NASCAR's top division for NY Racing Team. It will be Poole's first Cup start since 2023.

Here’s the full entry list for Pocono:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeMenards
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBass Pro Shops
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsMillerTech
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsDorman
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingZone
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingSea Best
11Ryan TruexJoe Gibbs RacingProgressive
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeWabash
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingCelsius
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingNexletol
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingRheem
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingEero
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMcDonald's
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsValvoline
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsGrillo's Pickles
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingMonster Energy
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsLong John Silver's
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubPye-Barker
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
44Brennan PooleNY Racing TeamMembers First FCU
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMonster Energy
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingMartin's Potato Rolls
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly Best Friends
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingParts Plus
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingKroger/Scott
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsGainbridge
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
88Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingSafety Culture
99Daniel SuárezTrackhouse RacingVery Good Ventures
2025 The Great American Getaway 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Pocono

Three organizations have dominated the win column over the first 16 weeks of the 2025 season, and that should continue at Pocono.

Joe Gibbs Racing, with six wins, is primed for another strong weekend. Denny Hamlin, who missed last week due to the birth of his son, has more Pocono wins than any driver ever. Christopher Bell has three straight top-12s at Pocono, while Ty Gibbs was on the pole last year and finished fifth in 2023.

Team Penske, with three wins, should rally around one driver this weekend: Ryan Blaney. The 2023 Cup champion scored his first career win at Pocono eight years ago, and he added another victory last summer. The defending champion Logano was quietly fifth last year, too.

Get to know NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

Hendrick Motorsports, with four wins, has four legitimate chances to win at Pocono. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are both past winners at the track, and each scored a top-five finish last week in Mexico. Kyle Larson has led at least 15 laps in five Pocono starts, while William Byron has the best average finish among active drivers (9.4 in 11 career starts).

If anyone can challenge the big three, look toward a pair of upstart teams -- RFK Racing and 23XI Racing.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have won at Pocono, and they combined to lead 39 laps last year for RFK (20 for Keselowski, 19 for Buescher). For 23XI, Tyler Reddick has four straight Pocono top-10s (including two runner-ups) and Bubba Wallace has four straight Pocono top-11s.

The winning pick for Pocono is Byron, who gets his first win since the Daytona 500 in February and finally visits victory lane in Pennsylvania.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Pocono

Eight of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Pocono.

Hamlin holds the track record with seven victories (2006, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020, 2023). Behind him, the active drivers with multiple wins include Busch (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) and Blaney (2017, 2024). The one-time winners at Pocono are Keselowski (2011), Logano (2012), Buescher (2016), Bowman (2021) and Elliott (2022).

NASCAR pit stops are a sport themselves with how much planning goes into a perfect pit stop. Here's what you need to know about what happens during a pit stop.

