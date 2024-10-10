NASCAR

NASCAR at Charlotte: Schedule, watch info, picks for Bank of America ROVAL 400

Here's a full preview for the sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR playoffs this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Another elimination race is here.

Four more drivers will see their championship hopes dashed on Sunday when the Cup Series rolls into the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Round of 12 finale.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Competitors will have a unique challenge at the North Carolina track, which is dubbed the “Roval” because it uses a combination layout of Charlotte’s infield road course and traditional oval. And in 2024, the track has added some layout tweaks to the 17-turn layout that will undoubtedly impact the race.

So, who is racing in Charlotte? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Bank of America ROVAL 400:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

NASCAR Oct 2

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team sues NASCAR and CEO Jim France

NASCAR Oct 7

NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron on the rise after Talladega

When is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 38 drivers will be split into two groups (found here), with 20 minutes of practice scheduled for each.

Then, the field will compete in two-round qualifying. Here’s how it works:

  • The 38 drivers will remain split into their two groups.
  • First round: 15 minutes for each group. Drivers can make unlimited laps.
  • The five fastest drivers from each group advance to the second round. Starting positions 11 through 38 are set based on speeds from the first round.
  • Second round: 10 minutes for the 10 drivers who advanced. Drivers can make unlimited laps. The top 10 starting positions are determined based on the best single-lap speeds from the second round.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC with Marty Snider, Kim Coon and Dave Burns reporting from pit road. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 12 (USA Network streaming)

Sunday, Oct. 13 (NBC and streaming)

NASCAR Charlotte Roval entry list, drivers

Thirty-eight drivers will race in Charlotte – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

Two Xfinity Series regulars will step up into the Cup Series on Sunday, with road course ringers A.J. Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen driving for Kaulig Racing. Then there’s part-timers Kaz Grala for Rick Ware Racing and Josh Bilicki for MBM Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for Charlotte:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeMenards
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBetMGM
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingBed Bath & Beyond
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingCastrol
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsMattress Warehouse
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingLenovo
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsUniFirst
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingBeef A Roo
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingSport Clips
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
13Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingWeatherTech
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord Performance
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingMeat N' Bone
16A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingCelsius
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFifth Third Bank
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingDeWalt
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingDEX Imaging
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingLeidos
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsValvoline
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingCirkul
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsLove's Travel Stops
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsBoozy Jerky
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingUnited Rentals
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubMobil 1
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMonster Energy
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingHarris Teeter/Totino's
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Corey LaJoieRick Ware RacingSchluter Systems
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingInterstate Batteries
66Josh BilickiMBM MotorsportsNCSHPfoundation.org
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsAmbetter Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingChoice Privileges
2024 Bank of America ROVAL 400 entry list

NASCAR Charlotte Roval predictions, picks, favorites

There have been five different winners in the six races at the Roval, but a few standouts have typically dominated races.

It all starts with Elliott, who is the only two-time winner. He has an 8.2 average finish, plus a series-best 109 laps led and 111.2 driver rating in six starts. Even though he’s winless in the last three races, he’s still won a stage in two of those three events.

Beyond Elliott, the next four drivers with the best average finishes at the Roval included four playoff contenders: Bowman (6.4), Reddick (7.0), Logano (8.7) and Blaney (10.2). Bowman has never finished outside the top-10 in five starts, while Reddick has led more than 20 laps in each of the last two races.

The tricky part in picking a winner could be strategy, with playoff drivers potentially opting to chase stage points rather than the race win. With that in mind, there are a few non-playoff contenders who should be all-in trying to take the checkered flag.

Allmendinger and van Gisbergen will be at the top of everyone’s list, and for good reason. The former is the defending Roval winner, and he’s won all four of his Roval starts in the Xfinity Series. SVG, meanwhile, is always a road course threat even though he’s never raced at the Roval. He finished second at Watkins Glen last month and won the Chicago Street Race in his debut start last summer.

NASCAR Charlotte Roval winners list, race history

Five of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at the Charlotte Roval, but only one has multiple wins.

Elliott won back-to-back races in 2019 and 2020, making him the winningest driver at the track. Blaney won the inaugural event in 2018, while other winners include Larson (2021), Bell (2022) and Allmendinger (2023).

NASCAR playoff standings, clinching scenarios for Charlotte

With Chastain and Stenhouse winning the first two races in the Round of 12, none of the playoff drivers automatically advanced to the Round of 8 with a victory. Byron is the only driver who has scored enough points to lock himself into the next round, leaving the other 11 drivers fighting for the final seven spots.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Charlotte, with the bottom four set to be eliminated unless they can win the race or gain enough points to get into the top-eight:

RankDriverPoints
1.William Byron3,122 (advanced)
2.Christopher Bell3,105 (+57 above the cut)
3.Kyle Larson3,100 (+52 above the cut)
4.Denny Hamlin3,078 (+30 above the cut)
5.Alex Bowman3,074 (+26 above the cut)
6.Ryan Blaney3,073 (+25 above the cut)
7.Tyler Reddick3,062 (+14 above the cut)
8.Chase Elliott3,061 (+13 above the cut)
9.Joey Logano3,048 (-13 below the cut)
10.Daniel Suarez3,041 (-20 below the cut)
11.Austin Cindric3,032 (-29 below the cut)
12.Chase Briscoe3,029 (-32 below the cut)
Playoff standings entering Charlotte

No matter what anyone else does, these drivers can automatically clinch a spot in the Round of 8 with the following finishes or points:

  • Bell: 26th, or 11 points
  • Larson: 21st, or 16 points
  • Hamlin: 38 points
  • Bowman: 42 points
  • Blaney: 43 points
  • Reddick: 54 points
  • Elliott, Logano, Suarez, Cindric and Briscoe: Cannot automatically clinch without a win

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us