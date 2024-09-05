NASCAR

NASCAR in Atlanta: Schedule, watch info, favorites for Quaker State 400

Here's a full preview of the first race in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs, set for Sunday on USA Network.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The most exciting part of the NASCAR season is here.

After a 26-race regular season with 15 different winners, the playoffs are set to begin this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The high-banked Georgia track hasn’t hosted a playoff race since 2008. But it will be even more unpredictable this time around after the track was reconfigured to a superspeedway-style venue in 2022.

So, who is racing in Atlanta? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Quaker State 400:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

NASCAR Sep 4

NASCAR playoff preview: How it works, format, schedule and predictions

NASCAR Sep 3

NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson on top after regular season finale

NASCAR Southern 500 entry list, drivers

Thirty-eight drivers will race in Darlington – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

Shane van Gisbergen, who was recently announced as a full-time Cup driver next season, will make his seventh start of this year for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Cody Ware is back in the No. 15 car for Rick Ware Racing and B.J. McLeod will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for Atlanta:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingWorldwide Express
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeMenards
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBREZTRI
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingDecisely Insurance
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingKing's Hawaiian
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsGainbridge
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingGlobal Industrial
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingOverstock
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingMavis Tire
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeDent Wizard
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingMahindra Tractors
15Cody WareRick Ware RacingMighty Fire Breaker
16Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingAcceptance Insurance
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingAuto-Owners Insurance
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingRheem
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingDEX Imaging
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeAutotrader
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingLeidos
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRelay Payments
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingCirkul
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsB'laster
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsCITGARD
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubOLIPOP
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
44J.J. YeleyNY Racing TeamUS Aviation Academy
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingJordan Brand
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingKroger
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingGrady Health System
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingHe Gets Us
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsAmbetter Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
78B.J. McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsDelgado Stone
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingQuaker State
2024 Quaker State 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race in Atlanta?

The Quaker State 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be a qualifying session on Saturday. The 38 drivers will take the track one-by-one (in this order) for two-round qualifying. Each driver gets two laps in the first round, with the 10 fastest advancing to the final round. The final 10 drivers will get two more laps to determine the top-10 starting order, with positions 11 through 38 set based on first round times.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 7 (USA Network and streaming)

Sunday, Sept. 8 (USA Network and streaming)

NASCAR playoff standings entering Atlanta

The 16-driver playoff field was finalized after an eventful regular season finale at Darlington last weekend, with Briscoe winning his way in. Atlanta is the first race in the Round of 16 as drivers have three weeks to secure their position in the Round of 12.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here are the playoff standings entering Atlanta:

RankDriverPoints
1.Kyle Larson2,040
2.Christopher Bell2,032
3.Tyler Reddick2,028
4.William Byron2,022
5.Ryan Blaney2,018
6.Denny Hamlin2,015
7.Chase Elliott2,014
8.Brad Keselowski2,008
9.Joey Logano2,007
10.Austin Cindric2,007
11.Daniel Suarez2,006
12.Alex Bowman2,005
13.Chase Briscoe2,005
14.Harrison Burton2,005
15.Ty Gibbs2,004
16.Martin Truex Jr.2,004

NASCAR Atlanta winners list, race history

Eight of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners in Atlanta, but just four of them have won at the track since it was reconfigured in 2022.

Byron, Keselowski and Busch are the only two-time Atlanta winners racing on Sunday. Both of Byron’s wins were after the reconfiguration, though, while Keselowski and Busch’s victories came before it.

Hamlin (2012) and Blaney (2021) won there before the track change, Elliott (2022), Logano (2023) and Suarez (2024) won with the new layout.

Atlanta predictions, picks, favorites

If the first race in Atlanta this season was any indication, Sunday could be a thriller.

That February race produced 48 lead changes and a 0.003-second margin of victory for Suarez over Blaney, with Busch in third just 0.007 seconds behind.

Looking at Atlanta history since 2022, several clear favorites stand out. There’s Byron, who won in 2022 and 2023 and has 171 laps led over those five races. Logano has a victory and 190 laps led, with at least 10 laps led in four of five races. And finally, Suarez has finished top-six in four of five races, including second last summer and first in February.

The drafting tracks similar to Atlanta this year (Daytona and Talladega) have produced three winners in three races: Byron and Burton at Daytona and Reddick at Talladega. 

Some longshots to monitor are Gilliland (58 laps led at Atlanta in February) and Wallace (top-six in three of four drafting tracks this year).

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us