NASCAR at Darlington preview: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions

NASCAR is turning back the clock.

The sport's annual throwback weekend will take place at Darlington Raceway, with drivers and teams bringing out their best old paint schemes and uniforms.

Darlington, which has hosted throwback weekend since 2014, is a fitting venue for the event. The South Carolina track has been on the NASCAR schedule for 75 years dating back to 1950.

So, what's in store for Darlington? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Goodyear 400:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

When is the NASCAR race at Darlington?

The Goodyear 400 is set for Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. Thirty-eight drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Darlington

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Darlington:

Saturday, April 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, April 6 (FOX Sports 1)

NASCAR RaceDay: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Goodyear 400: 3 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

Who is racing at Darlington? Here's the entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Darlington — the 36 full-timers, plus two "open" entries.

Veteran driver J.J. Yeley, 49, will make his third start of the season for NY Racing Team. Austin Hill, an Xfinity Series regular, will jump up to the Cup Series for his 11th career start (first of 2025) in NASCAR's top division for Richard Childress Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Darlington:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Freightliner 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Breztri 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Beef-a-Roo 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Castrol 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Beaver Street Fisheries 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Action Industries 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fifth Third Bank 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Axalta 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing United Rentals 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ruedebusch 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Monster Energy 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Haas Automation 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Advent Health 44 J.J. Yeley NY Racing Team 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing McDonald's 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing SunnyD 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Jacob Construction 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Kroger 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing WeatherTech 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Quaker State 2025 Goodyear 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Darlington

Darlington is unlike any track on the circuit -- it's shaped egg-shaped rather than a traditional oval, which makes for unique turns at the end of each straightaway. Drivers typically make the best speed by riding around the outside wall, often hitting the barrier in what's become known as the "Darlington Stripe." You never want to hit the wall, but a little tap won't hurt the car too bad -- and it makes for a good story.

So, who has mastered the appropriately nicknamed "Track Too Tough To Tame"? The best drivers lately have been Hamlin, Reddick, Logano, Larson and Byron.

The Toyota duo of Hamlin and Reddick are always contending, but Darlington stands out as a great track for both of them. Hamlin leads all drivers with four wins, 1,000 laps led and an 8.2 average finish in 25 starts. Reddick led 174 laps in this race last year before a late incident -- even though he has no wins at the track, he's been knocking on the door for years.

Logano, the lone Ford driver among these favorites, won here three years ago. The defending Cup champion has two top-fives and two poles in his last six Darlington starts with a 10.7 average finish.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Larson and Byron have carried the torch for their historic organization over the last few years, especially at Darlington. Larson has led more laps than any driver (1,048) and has seven top-fives in 14 starts. Byron won this race in 2023 and had four straight top-10s at Darlington before his streak was snapped last September.

Briscoe and Jones are worth monitoring as potential longshots.

Briscoe, now driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the car that Martin Truex Jr. took to victory lane twice at Darlington, won there last September for Stewart-Haas Racing in an upset. Jones is a two-time Darlington winner, but Legacy Motor Club hasn't been a contender in recent years. If there's a track Jones can turn it around, it's Darlington.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Darlington

Eight of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at Darlington.

Last week's winner Hamlin leads the field with four victories (2010, 2017, 2020, 2021), followed by Jones (2019, 2022) and Keselowski (2018, 2024) with two apiece. One-time winners include Busch (2008), Logano (2022), Byron (2023), Larson (2023) and Briscoe (2024).

Sure all major racing circuits have cars that are extremely fast. But do you know the difference between INDYCAR, F1 and NASCAR?

NASCAR Darlington throwback paint schemes for 2025

A number of teams are participating in throwback weekend with special paint schemes.

Here's a look at the designs:

Kyle Larson (5) will honor Terry Labonte, Chase Elliott (9) will honor Ken Schrader, William Byron (24) will honor Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman (48) will honor Jimmie Johnson. (Lionel Racing)

Austin Cindric (2) will honor Dale Earnhardt, Ryan Blaney (12) will honor Dave Blaney and Joey Logano (22) will honor Cale Yarborough. (Team Penske)

Noah Gragson (4) will honor Dale Earnhardt Jr., Todd Gilliland (34) will honor Ray Fox and Zane Smith (38) will honor sponsor Long John Silver's. (Front Row Motorsports)

John Hunter Nemechek (42) will honor Joe Nemechek and Erik Jones (43) will honor John Andretti. (Legacy Motor Club)

Denny Hamlin will honor Carl Edwards. (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Christopher Bell will honor Rick Ferkel with his Cup (20) and Xfinity (19) paint schemes. (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Josh Berry will honor Jim Clark. (Wood Brothers Racing)

Cole Custer will honor Jimmy Spencer. (Haas Factory Team)

Cody Ware will honor Ward Burton. (Rick Ware Racing)