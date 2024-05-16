NASCAR

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race: How to watch, schedule, preview for North Wilkesboro

Here's everything you need to know for the NASCAR All-Star festivities this weekend

By Logan Reardon

NASCAR is sticking to its roots.

The Cup Series will head to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race this weekend, marking the second straight year the exhibition will be held at the track.

Previously, NASCAR hadn’t raced at North Wilkesboro since 1996. The North Carolina short track closed in the fall of that year, but it was revitalized with funding assistance from the state government and a push from NASCAR leadership. The track was repaved with fresh asphalt after last year’s All-Star Race, which should make events unpredictable this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 All-Star Race format, schedule, participants and more:

When is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race is set for Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be various other events to set the starting order and determine the full field of drivers. 

Practice and qualifying sessions will be on Friday, followed by the All-Star Heat Races on Saturday and the All-Star Open on Sunday before the main event.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend schedule?

Friday, May 17 (FS1 and streaming)

Saturday, May 18 (FS2 and streaming)

Sunday, May 19 (FS1 and streaming)

What is the format for the NASCAR All-Star Open vs. Race?

Not every driver is qualified for the All-Star Race, but everyone has the chance to race their way in.

All 17 drivers who initially qualified for the race did so by winning a race in 2023 or 2024. Past champions and All-Star Race winners are also eligible if you haven’t won a race, but none of the drivers only fall into those categories. Here are the 17 drivers who are guaranteed to be in the show:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingNexlizet
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingLenovo
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingMavis Tire
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingLeafFilter/Campers Inn RV
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingYahoo!
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRaptorTough.com
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsCharlotte Knights
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMonster Energy
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingKroger
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingFreeway Insurance
2024 All-Star Race entry list

If a driver doesn’t fit into any of those three categories, they will race in the All-Star Open qualifying race. That field consists of 20 drivers, including current playoff contenders, Rookie of the Year candidates and more:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeKeystone Light
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingSENIX
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingHarrison's
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsGainbridge
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingOverstock
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingHighPoint.com
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingRemixers.com/Xemex
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft/DEX Imaging
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingAlltroo
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingPoppy Bank
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsLong John Silver's
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John H. NemechekLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly Financial
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingPinnacle Home Improvement
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
66Timmy HillMBM MotorsportsAAA Route 66 Road Fest
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsFocused Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsNASCAR Day Giveathon
2024 All-Star Open entry list

The All-Star Open will be 100 laps, with the top two finishers transferring into the main event. A third driver will advance courtesy of a fan vote, bringing the total field to 20 drivers.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Pit Crew Challenge?

Instead of using hot laps for qualifying, the Pit Crew Challenge will set the starting order for the heat races.

The Pit Crew Challenge is exactly what it sounds like – each team will be put to the test on pit road. Each car’s qualifying time will be based on a three-lap run, which includes one full speed lap, one lap where the driver hits pit road for a four-tire stop and one final lap at full speed.

The 17 drivers already locked into the All-Star field will be split into two groups for the 60-lap heat races on Saturday. So, the team with the fastest time will start first in Heat 1, the team with the second-fastest stop will start first in Heat 2, and so on.

The heat races will set the starting order for Sunday’s race. Heat 1 will establish the odd numbered starting spots, while Heat 2 will set the even-numbered spots.

How do I vote for the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote?

The 20th and final spot in the All-Star Race will be awarded to the winner of the fan vote. Voting has been live online since last month and will close on Sunday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

If the winner of the fan vote qualifies for the All-Star Race by finishing top-two in the Open, NASCAR will go to the driver who was second in the vote.

As of May 15, the top-five vote-getters, in alphabetical order, were Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace.

You can vote for your favorite driver online right here.

