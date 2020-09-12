U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka Wins Second US Open Women's Title

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during the women's singles final against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus
Seth Wenig/AP Photo

Naomi Osaka has won her second U.S. Open title, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in U.S. Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

Prior to the match, they were both unbeaten during a lengthy stay in New York, where the Western & Southern Open was played preceding the U.S. Open. Azarenka won that tournament, normally held in Ohio but moved because of the coronavirus pandemic, when Osaka had to pull out of the final with a hamstring injury.

The players will be greeted by sunny skies and a breeze after having to play their semifinal matches Thursday with the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof closed because of heavy rain.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

