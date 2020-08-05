Mountain West Trims Football Schedule, Pushes Back Fall Sports Season

With college conferences making changes to the upcoming fall sports season, the Mountain West announced its own moves Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego State's conference won't begin competition until the week of September 26th. They are preparing for further delays or cancellations if necessary.

Instead of the usual 12-game slate, Mountain West football teams will play an eight-game league schedule, with the option of two non-conference games.

The Aztecs have not announced changes to their football schedule. Brady Hoke's program had Sacramento State, Toledo, UCLA and BYU lined up for their 2020 out of conference slate. The UCLA game was dropped when the Pac-12 announced that its teams will only play conference games this fall.

“It is exciting to get some positive news about a football season, but the safety and health is the first thing," Hoke said. "It gives us an opportunity to make sure our protocols are in place for the safety and health of the student-athletes, the staff, the athletic trainers and everyone associated with the program. We will continue to be smart as coaches and players on how we proceed. I can’t say enough about our administration, our athletic trainers and our strength (and conditioning) coaches. Obviously, we have put protocols with social distancing in mind and how we have gone about preparing for a season. I like the way our student-athletes have understood why we are doing it. Our guys want to play football and they know we can be a great example of how to follow procedures that are for the safety of everybody involved.”

The league also set aside three different dates in December to hold the Mountain West Championship Game, in order to provide scheduling flexibility.

The program announced further changes to their fall sports schedule based on the Mountain West's decision. Its volleyball and soccer programs will play conference only schedules this year.