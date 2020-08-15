coronavirus

Most Miami Marlins Who Had Coronavirus Cleared for Reinstatement

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Most of the Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak have been cleared by baseball's joint committee for reinstatement, the team said Saturday, and they're expected to begin rehabilitation workouts soon.

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list following the outbreak, which forced the postponement of seven games. None has played since the season-opening series.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

baseball 22 hours ago

Padres Offense Disappears in Loss to Diamondbacks

coronavirus Aug 14

CIF Releases 2020-2021 Master Sports Calendar

The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster. Despite their absence, the surprising Marlins leadthe NL East.

Those who have been cleared will rehab at the Marlins' spring training site in Jupiter, Florida.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMLBmiami marlins
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us