Most Expensive NBA 2022-23 Regular-Season Tickets

We are just days away from another heated NBA season.

Basketball fans are so hyped to get back into the action that NBA tickets have made a huge, 65% jump in sales in the past year, anchored by two teams in each New York and Los Angeles, according to StubHub’s Adam Budelli.

So just how pricey are a pair of tickets at the Mecca of Basketball? Fans are particularly excited to catch the New York Knicks as the franchise has dethroned the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 1 best-selling team for the first time in five seasons, according to the ticket site. Last season, the average Knicks ticket at Madison Square Garden was $199.

The Lakers aren’t too shabby though. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company have five of the 2022-23 season’s top 10 highest priced games.

Let’s get into it. Here are the 10 most expensive, most in demand games in the 2022 NBA regular season:

*Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of October 10 for 2022-23 NBA games

10. Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, October 23

Attending the Trail Blazers-Lakers showdown at Crypto.com Arena on October 23 is looking to be quite pricey. The best, most expensive seat is priced at $9,259.

Cheapest ticket: $78 (Section: 304, Row: 13)

9. Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, October 21

To catch the Pistons take on the Knicks at their home opener at Madison Square Garden on October 21, you have to be willing to drop some cash.

The most expensive ticket in The Mecca for that game will cost as much as $14,881

Cheapest ticket: $90 (Section: 210, Row: 18)

8. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, December 25

This Christmas Day game is one of five that will be featured for the jolly holiday.

The Bucks are headed to TD Garden to take on the Celtics on December 25 and the most expensive ticket in the arena is going for $9,827.

Cheapest ticket: $98 (Section: BAL309, Row: 8)

7. Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, October 20

Here’s another matchup at the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena on October 20 that is in high demand as they take on their rivals, the Clippers.

The most expensive seat in the house costs $26,330 as fans look forward to catching LeBron James take on Kawhi Leonard.

Cheapest ticket: $108 (Section 306, Row 9)

T-5. Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, November 5

Sports fans love a good Boston-New York rivalry.

This heated match between the Knicks and Celtics at Madison Square Garden can cost as much as $14,700.

Cheapest ticket: $150 (Section: 213, Row: 15)

T-5. Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, December 28

The Lakers are set to take on the Heat on December 28 and watching Lebron James take on his former team is guaranteed to end the year on an exciting note.

The showdown at the FTX area will cost up to $29,700 if you want to get an up-close view of the 2020 NBA Finals rematch.

Cheapest ticket: $150 (Section: 400SRO, Row: W00)

4. Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, December 25

Another Christmas Day showdown will feature the Lakers taking on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, but it will certainly require you to loosen the purse strings a bit.

Tickets for this match up go as high as $19,400.

Cheapest ticket: $164 (Section: 301, Row: F)

3. Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, December 25

You better be on Santa’s nice list!

The most expensive Christmas Day game features the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

While it’s no surprise that the demand for this game is so high as Joel Embiid and James Harden face off, tickets can be purchased for up to $85,909.

Cheapest ticket: $207 (Section: 416)

2. Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, December 20

Stephen Curry is headed to the Big Apple as the Golden State Warriors take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 20.

It is no surprise that tickets are quite expensive to catch these teams in action as the best seats in the house will cost $19,892.

Cheapest ticket: $237 (Section: 416, Row: 2)

1. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, October 18

The 2022-23 NBA season opener is guaranteed to set the tone right for the NBA.

LeBron James and the Lakers will take on Steph Curry and the Warriors at Chase Center on October 18 and cost a whopping $34,055.

At least you can say you got to see the sport’s biggest icons face off!

Cheapest ticket: $259 (Section: 203, Row: 10)