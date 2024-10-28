Yankees vs. Dodgers: Who are the starting pitchers for World Series Game 3?

The World Series is heading back to the Bronx for Game 3 on Monday night as the Yankees look to even the score. The Dodgers currently have a 2-0 series lead in this year's Fall Classic.

First pitch for Game 3 is at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for New York against fellow right-hander Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA), who makes his Yankee Stadium debut.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Yankees in Game 3?

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 3 Monday night.

Schmidt also started Game 3 in each of the first two playoff rounds, compiling a 3.86 ERA over 9 1/3 innings in a pair of no-decisions against Kansas City and Cleveland.

Both those outings came on the road, with the series versus the Royals tied 1-all, and the Yankees leading the Guardians 2-0.

Imagn Images Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) throws during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

“Obviously, it’s a dream come true being able to pitch the first game at home in a pivotal game,” Schmidt said. “I’m obviously very excited to get out there, but I know I have a job to do. We’re trying to win this World Series. I think for me I’m just trying to go out there and execute and do my job.

Career postseason Schmidt is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games.

Who is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers in Game 3?

Right-hander Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3.

A two-time All-Star, the 30-year-old Buehler returned from his second Tommy John surgery in May and then missed nearly two months this season with a hip injury before coming back in mid-August.

He also has started a pair of Game 3s in this postseason, allowing six runs over five innings in a 6-5 loss at San Diego and pitching four innings in an 8-0 win for Los Angeles on the road against the Mets.

Buehler, who enjoys pitching in cold weather, is 3-4 with a 3.25 ERA in 17 career postseason starts. He's allowed just one run and five hits with 17 strikeouts over 13 innings in two previous World Series outings, in 2018 against Boston and 2020 vs. Tampa Bay — both in Game 3.

Imagn Images Oct 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning during game three of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“We’re looking forward to Walker because Walker’s a big-game pitcher,” said Freddie Freeman, who has homered in his last four World Series games dating to 2021 with Atlanta.