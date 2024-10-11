MLB

What is STRAUSS? Explaining the new ads on MLB helmets

The helmet ads were introduced at the start of the 2024 playoffs.

By Eric Mullin

A Detroit Tigers helmet with a STRAUSS ad
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Major League Baseball made an equipment change for the 2024 playoffs that wasn't exactly subtle.

The league placed ads for the company STRAUSS on the side of all batting helmets once the postseason began.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The helmet ads feature STRAUSS' logo and name, making it hard to miss for viewers at home.

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 01: A detail photo of an Atlanta Braves helmet and a San Diego Padres helmet on the field prior to Game 1 of the Wild Card Series presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
FILE -- A view of Braves and Padres batting helmets with the STRAUSS ads. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

So why was the change suddenly made?

Well, MLB reached a new multiyear partnership with STRAUSS, a European workwear company based in Germany, last month. The partnership, which marked STRAUSS' first league-wide deal in the United States, called for the company's name and logo to be displayed on batting helmets throughout the postseason.

Starting next season, the helmet ads will be featured during MLB games in Europe along with postseason contests. All Minor League Baseball games will include the helmet ads as well.

MLB

MLB 5 hours ago

Pohlad family to explore selling Minnesota Twins after 40 years of ownership

MLB 6 hours ago

Pennant race! ALCS and NLCS matchups, schedule and how to watch

The helmet ads are set to remain for postseason and MiLB games through 2027, according to The Associated Press.

MLB has allowed ads on jerseys since 2023, and 23 of the 30 clubs have jersey ads, per The Associated Press.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi breaks down the impressive seasons of the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge and how they rank in MLB history.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us