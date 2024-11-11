Dominican Republic

Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic after altercation: Report

The Rays shortstop has been on administrative leave since 2023 due to charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Wander Franco is once again facing legal troubles in the Dominican Republic.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop reportedly was arrested in San Juan de la Maguana, D.R., on Monday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Police sources told ESPN's Juan Recio that there was an altercation Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex where guns were drawn. Franco and an unnamed woman were held for questioning after the incident, Recio reported.

MLB Jul 9

Rays' Wander Franco formally charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

MLB Jan 3

Wander Franco accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering by prosecutors

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Franco has been on indefinite administrative leave from Major League Baseball since August of 2023 due to charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. He will stand trial in the D.R. on Dec. 12 for separate cases involving those charges.

The 23-year-old Franco was placed on MLB's restricted list in July after prosecutors accused him of having a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl.

Franco, who made the All-Star team in 2023, signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in 2021 when he was just 20 years old.

Until the cases are resolved, Franco will be under MLB investigation over the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He is still under contract with the Rays at this time.

This article tagged under:

Dominican RepublicMLB
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us