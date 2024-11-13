The best hitters of the 2024 MLB campaign got their recognition.

MLB on Tuesday announced the winners for the Silver Slugger awards, given to the season's strongest batters.

Finalists were named for all individual positions on Nov. 4. Managers of all 30 clubs and three coaches from each decided on the winners. An Offensive Team of the Year was also named.

Here's a look at each recipient from the American League and National League:

American League

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (second win)

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (seventh win)

SS: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (first win)

3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (fifth win)

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (fourth win)

OF: Juan Soto, New York Yankees (fifth win)

OF: Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (first win)

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (fifth win)

DH: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics (first win)

Utility: Josh Smith, Texas Rangers (first win)

Offensive Team of the Year: Yankees

National League

1B: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (fourth win)

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (first win)

SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (fourth win)

3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (second win)

OF: Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres (first win)

OF: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres (first win)

OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers (third win)

C: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (second win)

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (third win)

Utility: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (seventh win)

Offensive Team of the Year: Dodgers