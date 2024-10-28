MLB

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (shoulder) in the lineup for Game 3 of World Series

Ohtani will bat leadoff for the Dodgers as they look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Yankees.

By Logan Reardon

Shohei Ohtani isn't missing this one.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star will play in Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Monday despite suffering a partial dislocation of his left shoulder late in Game 2 on Saturday.

Ohtani will continue to lead off for the Dodgers, the same spot in the lineup that he has had throughout the postseason.

It's a quick turnaround for Ohtani, who suffered the injury while sliding into second base to end the seventh inning of Game 2. He rolled around in pain while grabbing his arm before being helped to his feet and walking back to the clubhouse.

While the Dodgers held on to win Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead, finishing the job will be much trickier if Ohtani isn't his usual self. The likely NL MVP has three postseason home runs, and his double in the eighth inning of Game 1 helped set up the Dodgers' game-tying run before winning in extras.

First pitch for Dodgers-Yankees from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 5:08 p.m. PT.

Dave Roberts says Dodger star Shohei Ohtani suffered a shoulder subluxation while attempting to steal second base in Game 2 of the World Series.

