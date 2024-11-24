Downtown LA

Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest held in downtown LA

Contestants lined up in front of a cheering crowd wearing their Dodgers gear. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Viral celebrity look-alike contests have been popping up recently, with the latest one being a Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest that took place in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dozens of contestants joined the contest outside of the Japanese-American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Participants put on their Dodgers gear and lined up in front of a cheering crowd. Someone even brought a look-alike plush toy of Ohtani's dog, Decoy.

After a couple rounds of voting it was down to the final two contestants. The winner took home his prize of $17, in honor of Ohtani's jersey number.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Shohei Ohtani Nov 21

Shohei Ohtani on verge of rare feat and third MVP award

Celebrity News 13 hours ago

Peso Pluma look-alike contest in California crowns a winner

This article tagged under:

Downtown LA
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us