The Boston Red Sox made a stunning, franchise-altering move on Sunday, just hours after completing a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Veteran slugger Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, and minor-leaguers James Tibbs and Jose Bello, per multiple reports.

Full trade between the Giants and Red Sox that will send Rafael Devers to San Francisco, per @ByRobertMurray pic.twitter.com/krZt8JAkdQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 15, 2025

The shocking move ends Devers' eight-plus tenure with the Red Sox. Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension with Boston before the 2023 campaign.

Devers was in the midst of a stellar season as the Red Sox' designated hitter. The 28-year-old has slashed .271/.400/.494 with 14 homers, 57 RBI, and an American League-leading 55 walks over 72 games.

Those impressive numbers, however, were overshadowed by off-the-field drama. After the Red Sox signed star third baseman Alex Bregman in the offseason, Devers scoffed at the idea of moving from third to DH. He eventually acquiesced, but tensions boiled over again when the team asked him to play first base in the wake of Triston Casas' injury.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox "had enough" of Devers' attitude.

"The team's feeling was that a $313.5M contract comes with responsibilities to do what is right for the team and that Devers did not live up to those responsibilities," Abraham wrote on BlueSky. "They had enough and they traded him."

The Giants will pay the remainder of Devers' contract -- roughly $254 million -- according to reports.

Devers, a three-time All-Star, initially signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2013, when he was only 16 years old. He helped Boston to a World Series title in 2018 and has since been one of the faces of the franchise.

As for the players headed to Boston, Hicks and Harrison are high-upside pitchers who underwhelmed in San Francisco. The hard-throwing Hicks has a 6.47 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 13 appearances (nine starts) this season. Harrison, a former top Giants prospect, has a 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in eight games (four starts).

The 22-year-old Tibbs, selected 13th overall in the 2024 draft, notched 12 homers and 32 RBI with a .857 OPS in 56 games with San Francisco's High-A affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds.

Bello, a 20-year-old right-hander, posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in eight appearances (18 innings) at the Arizona Complex League.

The Red Sox will visit the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series starting Monday night. They will then take on Devers and the Giants in a three-game series in San Francisco starting on Friday.